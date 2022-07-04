Tesco Blueberries 500G

Healthy
Part of my daily fruit and yoghurt
Too many stalks left on these Blueberries from Ita
very hard and bitter underripe wife made jam with
Usually great value
I haven't opened these yet, but they are usually of good quality. Sometimes if the blueberries themselves are very big they don't last as long as the smaller berries and I end up having to throw some out which I hate doing.
Talk about eat your five a day
Saturday Family Pancake Lunch. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, bananas and honey plus total yogurt and squiggles of chocolate sauce. YUMMY.
Quality was very good. I mix them into my porridge
Excellent quality, lovely & juicy, lovely for brea
Sweet and juicy
Sweet and juicy
Large, juicy berries. Delicious
Several of the berries were overripe and very soft
