We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Blueberries 500G

4.5(31)Write a review
Tesco Blueberries 500G
£ 4.50
£9.00/kg

Product Description

  • Tesco Blueberries 500G
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

View all Berries & Cherries

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

31 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Healthy

4 stars

Part of my daily fruit and yoghurt

Too many stalks left on these Blueberries from Ita

2 stars

Too many stalks left on these Blueberries from Italy. Not Tescos usual standard.

very hard and bitter underripe wife made jam with

1 stars

very hard and bitter underripe wife made jam with them will not buy again

Usually great value

4 stars

I haven't opened these yet, but they are usually of good quality. Sometimes if the blueberries themselves are very big they don't last as long as the smaller berries and I end up having to throw some out which I hate doing.

Talk about eat your five a day

5 stars

Saturday Family Pancake Lunch. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, bananas and honey plus total yogurt and squiggles of chocolate sauce. YUMMY.

Quality was very good. I mix them into my porridge

5 stars

Quality was very good. I mix them into my porridge at breakfast and mix them with yogurt as a snack in the evening. The packaging really helps prevent squashing

Excellent quality, lovely & juicy, lovely for brea

5 stars

Excellent quality, lovely & juicy, lovely for breakfast with yogurt & granola

Sweet and juicy

5 stars

Sweet and juicy

Large, juicy berries. Delicious

5 stars

Large juicy berries. Delicious.

Several of the berries were overripe and very soft

3 stars

Several of the berries were overripe and very soft with an unpleasant taste. They appear to have a short shelf life. Eaten with other fruit for breakfast.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here