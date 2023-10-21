We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
image 1 of Rimmel Mascara Wow Extreme Black 12Ml
image 1 of Rimmel Mascara Wow Extreme Black 12Ml

Rimmel Mascara Wow Extreme Black 12Ml

4(693)
£10.00

£8.33/10ml

Scandal'eyes Wow Mascara Extreme Black
Get instant Wow lashes thanks to its unique 2-side brush: load up with the winged side, flare out with the curved side. Up to 11 times the volume!
Pack size: 12ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire de Carnauba, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Mica, Hydrolyzed Collagen (derived from Fish), Ascorbyl Glucoside, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/ Poudre De Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, Pantolactone, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Ceramide NG, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Silica, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

12ml
