Fred & Flo Fragranced Wipes 64 Count

Fred & Flo Fragranced Wipes 64 Count
£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • FRED & FLO Fragranced Ultra Soft wipes 64 pack
  • Ultra Soft like fluffy white clouds Soft gentle for delicate skin Cleansing milk for baby’s soft skin Dermatologically approved
  • Specially developed to gently cleanse, help soothe and protect your baby’s skin, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin. Formulated with a gentle cleansing milk which contains extracts of aloe vera and camomile. Dermatologically approved and pH balanced, which helps maintain a suitable pH for your baby’s skin.
  • "Fred! Your hands are mucky!" "Flo, your bottom's yucky!" These wipes are like a magic weapon, think we might need three, five…seven!

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Citrate, Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, Benzoic Acid, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Ceteareth-12, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Open the lid and remove and dispose of the inner label. Pull the first wipe through the opening and you're ready to deal with anything and everything. Each wipe pops up from the pack so it's easy to remove one at a time - useful when you have only one hand free. Always close the lid after use to keep the remaining wipes moist. Do not flush wipes down the toilet, dispose with normal household waste.
  • Ideal for mealtimes, play times, out and about, the whole family

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

64 Wipes

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Very useful if a bit small!

4 stars

A bit small and shame they don't flush! Having said that they are very good value and .smell very pleasant. I find them very useful.

Why aren't these flushable?

1 stars

Why aren't these flushable?

good quality and value for money

4 stars

good quality and value for money

The most Brilliant wipes ever

5 stars

These are the best wipes I’ve ever used tried all the other wipes but I’ve never liked them as much as these

brilliant

5 stars

With three children using nappies (one at night) wipes are very important, they need to be sensitive to my child’s bottom, clean the mess efficiently and not go dry. I am happy to say these wipes do this prefectly. Wheather it is cleaning an exploded nappy (sorry for tmi ) or wiping hands they are perfect!

The wipes are good and smell nice. The new packagi

3 stars

The wipes are good and smell nice. The new packaging isn’t great though. The plastic wipes dispenser breaks off the wrapper, meaning the wipes are open to the air and can dry out.

STICKY RESIDUE ON HANDS!

2 stars

Theses do not compare with the TESCO loves baby wipes. They feel sticky and leave a residue on my hands.I hope that these are not a replacement for the TESCO loves baby wipes as they are a poor substitute - I ended up putting mine in the bin!

These are only two-thirds the size of the previous

2 stars

These are only two-thirds the size of the previous Tesco Loves Baby range, so they're not good value.

Much lower quality than the previous range

1 stars

Much lower quality than the previous range - smaller, dryer, less wipes per pack. By the way, I have notice that all the previous reviews complaining about how awful these new wipes are have disappeared!

Thumbs up from us xx

4 stars

Good wipes for when I'm out and about with my children.

