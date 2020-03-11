Fred & Flo Fragranced Wipes 64 Count

Very useful if a bit small!
A bit small and shame they don't flush! Having said that they are very good value and .smell very pleasant. I find them very useful.
Why aren't these flushable?
good quality and value for money
The most Brilliant wipes ever
These are the best wipes I’ve ever used tried all the other wipes but I’ve never liked them as much as these
brilliant
With three children using nappies (one at night) wipes are very important, they need to be sensitive to my child’s bottom, clean the mess efficiently and not go dry. I am happy to say these wipes do this prefectly. Wheather it is cleaning an exploded nappy (sorry for tmi ) or wiping hands they are perfect!
The wipes are good and smell nice. The new packaging isn’t great though. The plastic wipes dispenser breaks off the wrapper, meaning the wipes are open to the air and can dry out.
STICKY RESIDUE ON HANDS!
Theses do not compare with the TESCO loves baby wipes. They feel sticky and leave a residue on my hands.I hope that these are not a replacement for the TESCO loves baby wipes as they are a poor substitute - I ended up putting mine in the bin!
These are only two-thirds the size of the previous Tesco Loves Baby range, so they're not good value.
Much lower quality than the previous range - smaller, dryer, less wipes per pack. By the way, I have notice that all the previous reviews complaining about how awful these new wipes are have disappeared!
Thumbs up from us xx
Good wipes for when I'm out and about with my children.