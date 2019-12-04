Fred & Flo 24 Fragrance Free Wipes

Product Description
- FRED & FLO Fragrance free ultra soft wipes 24 pack
- Fred & Flo ultra soft fragrance free baby wipes are specially developed to gently cleanse, help soothe and protect your baby’s skin, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin and safe for babies who may be prone to eczema. Formulated with a gentle cleansing milk which contains extracts of aloe vera and camomile. Dermatologically approved and pH balanced, which helps maintain a suitable pH for your baby’s skin. Smaller pack perfect for on the go.
- • Ultra Soft like fluffy white clouds • Do Not Flush logo • Gentle for delicate skin • Cleansing milk for baby’s soft skin • Dermatologically approved
- Fred & Flo ultra soft fragrance free baby wipes are specially developed to gently cleanse, help soothe and protect your baby’s skin, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin and safe for babies who may be prone to eczema. Formulated with a gentle cleansing milk which contains extracts of aloe vera and camomile. Dermatologically approved and pH balanced, which helps maintain a suitable pH for your baby’s skin. Smaller pack perfect for on the go. "Fred! Your hands are mucky!" "Flo, your bottom's yucky!" These wipes are like a magic weapon, Think we might need three, five…seven!
- Ultra soft like fluffy white clouds
- Soft and gentle for delicate skin
- Cleansing milk for baby's soft skin
- Dermatologically approved
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Citrate, Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, Benzoic Acid, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Ceteareth-12, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Pull the first wipe through the opening and you're ready to deal with anything and everything. Always reseal the label after use to keep the remaining wipes moist. Do not flush wipes down the toilet, dispose of with normal household waste.
- Ideal for: meal times play times out and about the whole family.
Warnings
- Warning: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If this does occur rinse well with running water.
Recycling info
Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
24 x Travel Wipes
Safety information
Warning: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If this does occur rinse well with running water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020