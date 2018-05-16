Tesco Health Medium Blister Plaster 5 Pack

Product Description
- Tesco Health Foot Care Blister Plasters
- Tesco Health Foot Care Blister Plasters can be used at the first sign of rubbing to prevent blisters from forming or on existing blisters to relieve pain and promote healing. The full hydrocolloid pad works with the body to produce a protective cover over the wound These plasters are waterproof and breathable to aid healing.
- Relief from blister pain, promotes healing and protects against rubbing.
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Always wash hands before and after treating a blister. 2. Clean the blister and surrounding area, then dry thoroughly. 3. Remove the plaster from the backing paper, taking care not to touch the adhesive surface. 4. Place the plaster centrally over the affected area and smooth down the edges. Removal: Do not remove the plaster until it loosens naturally. The longer the plaster remains in place, the more effective it will be. Replace as required. Use only once.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
5
