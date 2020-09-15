Finne Brogue Naked Ultimate Pork Sausage 400G

- Energy744kJ 179kcal9%
- Fat15g21%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.88g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1110kJ
Product Description
- 6 Pork Sausages
- See how we did it at finnebrogue.com/naked
- To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit finnebrogue.com
- The naked truth...
- We believe in producing gorgeous food which is made without artificial additives & allergens
- We always look at what's wrong with food to figure out how to make it the best it can be, so we've done it again by making your sausages naturally tasty!
- Made without any artificial preservatives, allergens or other nasties
- Where we believe we can change the world one gorgeous product at a time
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Made to a unique recipe from outdoor bred British pork
- Naturally tasty!
- 87% prime outdoor bred British pork
- 2% natural flavouring, herbs, spices & seasoning
- 11% gluten free crumb & water
- Made without artificial additives & allergens
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
British Outdoor Bred Pork (87%), Water, Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Chickpea Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Ginger, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Pimento, Sausages filled into Vegetable Based Casings
Storage
For use by date see front of packKeep refrigerated 0-5°C. Suitable for freezing Freeze by use by date shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a fridge before cooking and use immediately. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Always cook naked sausages...
Never cook sausages naked!
Before cooking remove all packaging.
Always wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat. Check product is cooked & piping hot throughout.
Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave ovens.
Grill
Instructions: Med 15-18 mins
Domestic grills vary, the following is a guide only. Preheat grill to a medium heat. Place sausages on a rack under grill and cook, turning occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 25-30 mins
Preheat oven 200°C | Fan 180°C Gas 6. Place sausages on a baking tray and cook in the centre of oven. Turn once during cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 15-18 mins
Heat 1 tbsp (15ml) of oil in a frying pan until hot. Fry sausages over a medium heat, turning occasionally.
Produce of
Made in the UK using prime British outdoor bred pork
Number of uses
6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made by:
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- 46 Belfast Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
Return to
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- 46 Belfast Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Uncooked Sausages per 100g
|Energy
|1110kJ
|-
|268kcal
|Fat
|22g
|of which saturates
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|Protein
|14g
|Salt
|1.3g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020