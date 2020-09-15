Finne Brogue Naked Ultimate Pork Sausage 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Always cook naked sausages...

Never cook sausages naked!

Before cooking remove all packaging.

Always wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat. Check product is cooked & piping hot throughout.

Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave ovens.



Grill

Instructions: Med 15-18 mins

Domestic grills vary, the following is a guide only. Preheat grill to a medium heat. Place sausages on a rack under grill and cook, turning occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 25-30 mins

Preheat oven 200°C | Fan 180°C Gas 6. Place sausages on a baking tray and cook in the centre of oven. Turn once during cooking.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 15-18 mins

Heat 1 tbsp (15ml) of oil in a frying pan until hot. Fry sausages over a medium heat, turning occasionally.

