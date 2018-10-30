By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ayam Malay Satay Sauce 220G

Ayam Malay Satay Sauce 220G
£ 1.85
£0.84/100g

Product Description

  • Satay Sauce
  • For more delicious recipes and cooking videos, visit www.ayaw.com
  • For years, people throughout Asia have enjoyed the delicious combination of spices, peanuts and chillies that make a satay sauce.
  • Part of the complete range of AYAM™ Satay Sauces, Malaysian satay sauce highlights the traditional flavours of galangal, tamarind and coriander.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Authentic Malaysian cuisine
  • No artificial flavouring or preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Gluten free
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Peanuts (20%), Onion, Sugar, Coconut Milk, Soybean Oil, Candlenuts, Lemongrass, Spices (1.5%) (Ginger, Galangal, Cumin Turmeric), Garlic Coriander Powder, Tamarind, Salt, Chilli Powder (0.5%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Peanuts, Soya

Storage

After opening, keep refrigerated in a plastic container and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of Malaysia

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.

Return to

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.
  • Tel./Fax: +44 (0)1276 406888/9
  • Email: sales@manningimpex.com
  • www.manningimpex.com

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml
Energy 824 kJ/198 kcal
Fat 12 g
-of which saturated2 g
Carbohydrate 15 g
-of which sugar4.7 g
Protein 5.8 g
Salt 0.6 g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Yuck,,,

1 stars

Yuck! Very funny taste, back to making my own

