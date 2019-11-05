Finne Brogue Naked 6 Smoked Back Bacon 200G

Just delicious
Before Tesco started to stock Naked bacon I tried it, out of curiosity, from another supermarket .... and I’m hooked! It really cooks( and tastes ) like bacon used to. It’s delicious...I just wish it was a little cheaper.
British Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Smoke Flavouring
Keep refrigerated 0-5°CSuitable for freezing Freeze by use by date shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a fridge before cooking and use immediately. Do not re-freeze. For use by date see front of pack
Grill
Instructions: Med/High Grill 8 mins
Preheat your Grill to a Medium to High heat, and while waiting take your Naked Bacon from the fridge, remove from all packaging and rest a while. We love focussing on food and not the washing up so line the grill with foil and arrange the bacon onto the foil ensuring the rashers aren't snuggled too close ~ grill for 4 minutes each side until nice and crispy, taking time to savour those lovely aromas. Check product is cooked & piping hot throughout. Always wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat. Do not reheat.
Made in the UK using prime UK pork
3 Servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Cooked Bacon per 100g
|Energy
|990kJ
|-
|237kcal
|Fat
|13g
|of which saturates
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|Fibre
|trace
|Protein
|28g
|Salt
|2.77g
