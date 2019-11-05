By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Finne Brogue Naked 6 Smoked Back Bacon 200G

5(1)Write a review
Finne Brogue Naked 6 Smoked Back Bacon 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g
2 cooked rashers (38g) provides:
  • Energy376kJ 90kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 990kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Smoked Rindless Back Bacon Rashers with Added Water
  • See how we did it at finnebrogue.com/naked
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • We all love a bacon sandwich. In fact we eat so many of them that if we invented a centralised cannon to deliver to the nation, we'd have to pump out 10 per second!
  • The naked truth
  • We always look at what's wrong with food to figure out how to make it the best it can be, so we've done it again by making your bacon Naturally Tasty!
  • And made without nitrites or any other nasties
  • The holy grail of bacon!
  • "Figuring out how to make bacon without nitrites has been a tough gig. But then smoking it and adding loads of tar and dangerous chemicals would have defeated the purpose. We needed to find another way, and we did. The result - seriously tasty smoked bacon with 99% less of the nasty tars and chemicals."
  • Denis Lynn | Finnebrogue Chairman
  • Made without nitrites or any other nasties
  • Naturally tasty!
  • A unique air dried and deliciously smoky recipe
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Smoke Flavouring

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°CSuitable for freezing Freeze by use by date shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a fridge before cooking and use immediately. Do not re-freeze. For use by date see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Med/High Grill 8 mins
Preheat your Grill to a Medium to High heat, and while waiting take your Naked Bacon from the fridge, remove from all packaging and rest a while. We love focussing on food and not the washing up so line the grill with foil and arrange the bacon onto the foil ensuring the rashers aren't snuggled too close ~ grill for 4 minutes each side until nice and crispy, taking time to savour those lovely aromas. Check product is cooked & piping hot throughout. Always wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Made in the UK using prime UK pork

Preparation and Usage

  • The boring bit!
  • Always cook naked bacon...
  • Never cook bacon naked!

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Finnebrogue Estate,
  • Finnebrogue Road,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9AB.

Return to

  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Finnebrogue Estate,
  • Finnebrogue Road,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9AB.
  • Where we believe we can change the world one gorgeous product at a time
  • To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit: finnebrogue.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesCooked Bacon per 100g
Energy 990kJ
-237kcal
Fat 13g
of which saturates 5.6g
Carbohydrate 1.1g
of which sugars 1.1g
Fibre trace
Protein 28g
Salt 2.77g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Just delicious

5 stars

Before Tesco started to stock Naked bacon I tried it, out of curiosity, from another supermarket .... and I’m hooked! It really cooks( and tastes ) like bacon used to. It’s delicious...I just wish it was a little cheaper.

Usually bought next

Finne Brogue 6 Naked Unsmoked Back Bacon 200G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Tesco Mixed Sized Organic Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.27/each

Offer

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here