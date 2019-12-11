John West No Drain Tuna Steak In Oil Fridge Pot 110G

Why bring out Plastic containers instead of tin?!!
Disappointed that when everyone is trying to use less plastic, John West has brought out a NEW plastic container for their Tuna Steak, instead of the regular tins! . As plastic is such a problem in the oceans, it seems a crazy decision for a company that cans fish to decide to use MORE PLASTIC! I regularly bought Johns West's Tuna Steaks, but I WILL NOT BUY IT IN PLASTIC! What are they thinking! And, why are they so out of touch with public concerns for the environment!