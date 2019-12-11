By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West No Drain Tuna Steak In Brine Fridge Pot 110G

£ 1.50
£1.37/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tuna steak with a little brine.
  • Track your pot
  • 100% Traceable
  • john-west.com
  • No drain ready to eat
  • Lasting freshness
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Pack size: 110g
Information

Ingredients

Tuna (93%), Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool dry place or store directly in the fridge.After opening: Replace lid and keep in the fridge for up to 2 days. For Best Before End: See Base of Pot

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect in Tuna Toastie

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Cup. Recyclable Foil. Not Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Importer address

  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at
  • ahoy-there@john-west.com

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 534 kJ / 126 kcal
Fat 1.0g
(of which saturates)(0.3g)
Carbohydrate 0.0g
(of which sugars)(0.0g)
Protein 29.0g
Salt 1.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

