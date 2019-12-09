Creamfields Mature White Cheddar Large

I LOVE IT!
I love this cheddar and it is good value for money. I do not find it tasteless as some others have said and seeing as I have impaired taste that is saying something. Personally, I would recommend it.
best cheese ever please give it back
good tasting chedder
Really good value for money. Grates well. Slices O
This is the most tasteless 'mature' Cheddar I have ever had the misfortune to eat! SO disappointed!
Rather disappointing for a mature cheese , this is a nice creamy cheese but mild in flavour , not really a mature flavoured cheese as stated.
Plasticy. Not nearly as good as Tesco British branded cheddar cheese.
It has a really weird taste, almost like chemicals! Have bought before and enjoyed but there is definitely something wrong with the block I bought on Saturday.