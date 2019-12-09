By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Mature White Cheddar Large

3.5(11)Write a review
Creamfields Mature White Cheddar Large
£ 3.98
£4.43/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Mature white Cheddar cheese.
  • Rich & Creamy
Information

Ingredients

Mature White Cheddar Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using milk from Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

952g Catchweight;400g(preprinted)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

I LOVE IT!

5 stars

I LOVE IT!

I love this cheddar and it is good value for money

5 stars

I love this cheddar and it is good value for money. I do not find it tasteless as some others have said and seeing as I have impaired taste that is saying something. Personally, I would recommend it.

best cheese ever please give it back

5 stars

best cheese ever please give it back

good tasting chedder

5 stars

good tasting chedder

give this brand a go

5 stars

excellent quality

Really good value for money. Grates well. Slices O

5 stars

Really good value for money. Grates well. Slices OK.

Tasteless cheese!

1 stars

This is the most tasteless 'mature' Cheddar I have ever had the misfortune to eat! SO disappointed!

Dissapointing

3 stars

Rather disappointing for a mature cheese , this is a nice creamy cheese but mild in flavour , not really a mature flavoured cheese as stated.

You get what you pay for

2 stars

Plasticy. Not nearly as good as Tesco British branded cheddar cheese.

Tastes like Cleaning Chemicals

1 stars

It has a really weird taste, almost like chemicals! Have bought before and enjoyed but there is definitely something wrong with the block I bought on Saturday.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

