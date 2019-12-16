Creamfields Mild White Cheddar Large

Very good quality
Very good quality
Not as tasty
Not as tasty as Tesco's old own brand which this has replaced.
Doesn't melt!
Rubbish cheese, it's way worse than the previous Tescc no frills brand. It doesn't melt properly at all.
Quality varies from pack to pack. Some is soft and
Quality varies from pack to pack. Some is soft and creamy and another pack will be crumbly and quite strong tasting. Never had this problem before when it was "Your own brand"
More mature than mild
Definitely not a mild cheese. Label says smooth and creamy it is creamy but very crumbly when cutting and grating. At least a mature too.
Lovely mild cheddar and good price
Lovely mild cheddar and good price