Creamfields Mild White Cheddar Large

3(6)Write a review
Creamfields Mild White Cheddar Large
£ 4.43
£4.43/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Mild Cheddar cheese.
  • Smooth & Creamy
  Smooth & Creamy

Information

Ingredients

Mild Cheddar cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using milk from Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

952g;400g(preprinted)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good quality

5 stars

Very good quality

Not as tasty

3 stars

Not as tasty as Tesco's old own brand which this has replaced.

Doesn't melt!

1 stars

Rubbish cheese, it's way worse than the previous Tescc no frills brand. It doesn't melt properly at all.

Quality varies from pack to pack. Some is soft and

2 stars

Quality varies from pack to pack. Some is soft and creamy and another pack will be crumbly and quite strong tasting. Never had this problem before when it was "Your own brand"

More mature than mild

2 stars

Definitely not a mild cheese. Label says smooth and creamy it is creamy but very crumbly when cutting and grating. At least a mature too.

Lovely mild cheddar and good price

5 stars

Lovely mild cheddar and good price

