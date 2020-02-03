We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hello Panda Strawberry Biscuits 50G

Product Description

  • Biscuits with Strawberry flavoured filling.
  • Fun filled biscuit treats
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit (56.0%) - Wheat Flour 35.4%, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil) 11.4%, Sugar 7%, Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Yoghurt Powder (Skim Milk Powder, Whey Powder, Milk Fat), Flavour Enhancers (E627, E631)], Leavening Agents (E503 (ii), E500 (ii)), Salt, Emulsifier (E473), Malt Extract (Barley), Yeast Powder, Natural Colour (E150a), Strawberry Flavoured Cream (44.0%) - Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil) 18.7%, Sugar 11.7%, Whey Powder 6.6%, Lactose, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin E322), Strawberry Powder, Natural Colour (E162), Artificial Strawberry and Yogurt Flavourings, Citric Acid (E330)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See pack

Name and address

  • Meiji Seika (S) Pte Ltd,
  • 36, Quality Road,
  • Singapore 618806.

Importer address

  • Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 477,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL79GA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 477,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL79GA,
  • UK.
  • www.unisnacks.co.uk
  • Tel: 0800 195 6438

Net Contents

50g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy 2252kJ1126kJ
-536kcal268kcal
Fat 30.1g15.1g
of which saturates 16.4g8.2g
Carbohydrate 60.2g30.1g
of which sugars 29.4g14.7g
Fibre 0.9g0.5g
Protein 6.1g3.1g
Salt 0.7g0.4g
These are delicious, so much tastier than the choc

5 stars

These are delicious, so much tastier than the chocolate ones. I wish they would stock them in my local tesco..

