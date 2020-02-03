Hello Panda Strawberry Biscuits 50G

These are delicious, so much tastier than the choc
These are delicious, so much tastier than the chocolate ones. I wish they would stock them in my local tesco..
Biscuit (56.0%) - Wheat Flour 35.4%, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil) 11.4%, Sugar 7%, Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Yoghurt Powder (Skim Milk Powder, Whey Powder, Milk Fat), Flavour Enhancers (E627, E631)], Leavening Agents (E503 (ii), E500 (ii)), Salt, Emulsifier (E473), Malt Extract (Barley), Yeast Powder, Natural Colour (E150a), Strawberry Flavoured Cream (44.0%) - Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil) 18.7%, Sugar 11.7%, Whey Powder 6.6%, Lactose, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin E322), Strawberry Powder, Natural Colour (E162), Artificial Strawberry and Yogurt Flavourings, Citric Acid (E330)
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See pack
50g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g serving
|Energy
|2252kJ
|1126kJ
|-
|536kcal
|268kcal
|Fat
|30.1g
|15.1g
|of which saturates
|16.4g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|60.2g
|30.1g
|of which sugars
|29.4g
|14.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.1g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
