Hello Panda Chocolate Biscuits 50G

Hello Panda Chocolate Biscuits 50G
£ 1.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Biscuits with Chocolate flavoured filling
  • Fun filled biscuit treats
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit (56.0%), Wheat Flour 35.4%, Vegetable Oil (Palm) 11.4%, Sugar 7%, Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Yoghurt Powder (Skim Milk Powder, Whey Powder, Milk Fat), Flavour Enhancers (E627, E631)], Leavening Agents (E503 (ii), E500 (ii)), Salt, Emulsifier (E473), Malt Extract (Barley), Yeast Powder, Natural Colour (E150a), Chocolate Flavoured Cream (44.0%), Sugar 18.3%, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Emulsifier (E475) contains Soya) 14.4%, Cocoa Mass 7.4%, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin E322), Artificial Flavourings (Vanilla, Chocolate)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on equipment that also processes products that contain Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See pack

Name and address

  • Meiji Seika (S) Pte. Ltd.,
  • 36 Quality Road,
  • Singapore,
  • 618806.

Importer address

  • Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 477,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 9GA,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

50g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy 2209kJ1105kJ
-526kcal263kcal
Fat 28.0g14.0g
of which saturates 15.0g7.5g
Carbohydrate 62.3g31.2g
of which sugars 29.0g14.5g
Fibre 0.8g0.4g
Protein 6.1g3.1g
Salt 0.7g0.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Really good snack!! Must try it!!!

Absolutely delicious!!! Really good snack to have.

