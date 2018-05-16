By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Panko Breadcrumbs 120G

Blue Dragon Panko Breadcrumbs 120G
£ 1.60
£1.34/100g

Product Description

  • Japanese-style dried, flaky breadcrumbs
  • Light, flaky japanese breadcrumbs, perfect for all katsu dishes
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Sesame and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 30 days.Best before end: See back of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Panko Breadcrumbs are a lot more airy and flaky than ordinary breadcrumbs. During frying they develop a delicious crunchy texture. Dip meat, fish or vegetables in beaten egg, then coat in Panko Breadcrumbs. Fry or deep fry in a wok or deep fat fryer.

Number of uses

Average Serving Size 30 g, Average Servings per Pack 4

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • www.bluedragon.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving
Energy 1121 kJ / 266 kcal336 kJ / 80 kcal
Fat 5.5 g1.7 g
of which saturates 2.2 g0.7 g
Carbohydrate 46.9 g14.1 g
of which sugars 0.6 g0.2 g
Fibre 1.3 g0.4 g
Protein 7.7 g2.3 g
Salt 0.53 g0.16 g

