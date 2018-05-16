Blue Dragon Panko Breadcrumbs 120G

Product Description
- Japanese-style dried, flaky breadcrumbs
- Light, flaky japanese breadcrumbs, perfect for all katsu dishes
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Sesame and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 30 days.Best before end: See back of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Panko Breadcrumbs are a lot more airy and flaky than ordinary breadcrumbs. During frying they develop a delicious crunchy texture. Dip meat, fish or vegetables in beaten egg, then coat in Panko Breadcrumbs. Fry or deep fry in a wok or deep fat fryer.
Number of uses
Average Serving Size 30 g, Average Servings per Pack 4
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- www.bluedragon.com
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1121 kJ / 266 kcal
|336 kJ / 80 kcal
|Fat
|5.5 g
|1.7 g
|of which saturates
|2.2 g
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|46.9 g
|14.1 g
|of which sugars
|0.6 g
|0.2 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|7.7 g
|2.3 g
|Salt
|0.53 g
|0.16 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019