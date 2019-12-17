Meridian Smooth Almond Butter 454G

Product Description
- Almonds are roasted in their skins then ground until smooth.
- At Meridian, we're committed to producing foods that make you feel great because they taste delicious. We select the finest, simplest ingredients so that you can enjoy nature's energy.
- 100% nuts!
- No added palm oil and salt
- No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 454g
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Almonds (100%)
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for other Nuts, Peanut or Sesame allergy sufferers
Storage
Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.Best before end: See lid
Produce of
Made in the UK. Produced of more than one country
Preparation and Usage
- Uses
- Try on crackers and crumpets, add to shakes, cakes and bakes, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Stir me up!
- Oil separation is natural
Name and address
- Meridian Foods Limited,
- SO21 3JW.
Return to
- Meridian Foods Limited,
- SO21 3JW.
- www.meridianfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2688 kJ 650 kcal
|Fat
|55.8g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|Fibre
|11.8g
|Protein
|25.4g
|Salt
|0.0g
|Vitamins & Minerals
|Reference Intake
|Vitamin E
|24mg (200%)
|Riboflavin
|0.57mg (41%)
|Calcium
|239mg (30%)
|Phosphorus
|560mg (81%)
|Magnesium
|269mg (72%)
