Meridian Smooth Almond Butter 454G

Meridian Smooth Almond Butter 454G
£ 8.00
£1.77/100g

Product Description

  • Almonds are roasted in their skins then ground until smooth.
  • At Meridian, we're committed to producing foods that make you feel great because they taste delicious. We select the finest, simplest ingredients so that you can enjoy nature's energy.
  • 100% nuts!
  • No added palm oil and salt
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Almonds (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nuts, Peanut or Sesame allergy sufferers

Storage

Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.Best before end: See lid

Produce of

Made in the UK. Produced of more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Uses
  • Try on crackers and crumpets, add to shakes, cakes and bakes, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Stir me up!
  • Oil separation is natural

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.

Return to

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • www.meridianfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2688 kJ 650 kcal
Fat 55.8g
of which saturates 4.4g
Carbohydrate 6.5g
of which sugars 4.0g
Fibre 11.8g
Protein 25.4g
Salt 0.0g
Vitamins & MineralsReference Intake
Vitamin E 24mg (200%)
Riboflavin0.57mg (41%)
Calcium 239mg (30%)
Phosphorus 560mg (81%)
Magnesium 269mg (72%)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

