Meridian Crunchy Peanut Butter 1Kg

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.50
£0.65/100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Peanut Butter
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • 100% nuts!
  • No added palm oil and salt
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1kg
Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts Whole Skin On (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut, Peanut or Sesame sufferers

Storage

Store cool & dry. Once opened consume within 3 months.Best before end: See lid

Produce of

Made in the UK. Produced of more than one country.

Preparation and Usage

  • Uses
  • Try as a spread on bread or add to cakes and bakes.
  • Stir me up!
  • Oil separation is natural

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • S021 3JW.

Return to

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • S021 3JW.
  • www.meridianfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2470kJ 596kcal
Fat 46.0g
of which saturates 8.2g
Carbohydrate 11.6g
of which sugars 5.9g
Fibre 8.5g
Protein 29.6g
Salt 0.0g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

I'm nuts for Meridian!

5 stars

Just nuts. No palm oil, no sugar, nothing else. Absolutely terrific in a banana sandwich.Got mega size this time as it's lovely just eaten off a spoon!!

