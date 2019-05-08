By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Three Tigers Wasabi Peas 125G

1(1)Write a review
Three Tigers Wasabi Peas 125G
£ 1.75
£1.40/100g
1/5 of a pack contains
  • Energy438kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.47g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1750kJ

Product Description

  • Flavoured Fried Green Peas
  • Look Out for Other Snacks in our Range...
  • Sweet Sesame Nuts
  • Oriental Nut Mix
  • Chilli Rice Crackers
  • Prawn Crackers
  • Indonesian Crackers
  • Premium authentic Asian snacks
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Peas (65%), Corn Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Wasabi Seasoning (0.3%) (Horseradish, Glucose, Dextrin), Wasabi Japonica Powder (0.1%), Colours (E102, E133)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • CHOKING HAZARD. NOT SUITABLE FOR SMALL CHILDREN.
  • May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.
  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g contains1/5 of a pack (25g) contains%RI*%RI* for an Average Adult
Energy 1750kJ438kJ8400kJ
-418kcal105kcal5%2000kcal
Fat 14.4g3.6g5%70g
of which saturates 7.1g1.8g9%20g
Carbohydrate 50.9g12.7g
of which sugars 7.2g1.8g2%90g
Fibre 14.0g3.5g
Protein 14.1g3.5g
Salt 1.90g0.47g8%6g
Pack contains 5 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

CHOKING HAZARD. NOT SUITABLE FOR SMALL CHILDREN. May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Product was off, will not purchase again

1 stars

These were off and I will not be buying again Upon opening the packet there was a slight acrid smell and they tasted disgusting with no hint of wasabi and certainly didn’t cause that wasabi heat in the nose. I’m not quite sure how to describe the smell and taste (very strong ammonia type smell). I checked to make sure they were not by their date and they were not (although it was very close - best before of June 2019) Unfortunately we couldn’t find the receipt but the customer service in Irvine Tesco were very helpful and provided a refund of £1.05 (possibly a smaller bag than indicated here), however they were unable to send the product away for testing as I didn’t have the receipt

