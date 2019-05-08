Three Tigers Wasabi Peas 125G

Product was off, will not purchase again
These were off and I will not be buying again Upon opening the packet there was a slight acrid smell and they tasted disgusting with no hint of wasabi and certainly didn’t cause that wasabi heat in the nose. I’m not quite sure how to describe the smell and taste (very strong ammonia type smell). I checked to make sure they were not by their date and they were not (although it was very close - best before of June 2019) Unfortunately we couldn’t find the receipt but the customer service in Irvine Tesco were very helpful and provided a refund of £1.05 (possibly a smaller bag than indicated here), however they were unable to send the product away for testing as I didn’t have the receipt