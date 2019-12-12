By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Three Tigers Chilli Rice Crackers 125G

Three Tigers Chilli Rice Crackers 125G
£ 1.75
£1.40/100g
1/5 of a pack contains
  • Energy576kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates3.9g
    19%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.58g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2303kJ

Product Description

  • Flavoured Rice Crackers
  • Look Out for Other Snacks in our Range...
  • Wasabi Peas
  • Sweet Sesame Nuts
  • Oriental Nut Mix
  • Prawn Crackers
  • Indonesian Crackers
  • Premium authentic Asian snacks
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Rice (45%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Soy (Soya), Wheat (Gluten), Salt), Salt, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Colour (E160c), Capsicum Extract, Liquorice Powder, Flavour Enhancer (E627, E631)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g contains1/5 of a pack (25g) contains%RI*%RI* for an Average Adult
Energy 2303kJ576kJ8400kJ
-552kcal138kcal7%2000kcal
Fat 32.7g8.2g12%70g
of which saturates 15.4g3.9g19%20g
Carbohydrate 59.6g14.9g
of which sugars 12.4g3.1g3%90g
Fibre 0.8g0.2g
Protein 4.3g1.1g
Salt 2.30g0.58g10%6g
Pack contains 5 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

