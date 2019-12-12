Three Tigers Chilli Rice Crackers 125G

- Energy576kJ 138kcal7%
- Fat8.2g12%
- Saturates3.9g19%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt0.58g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2303kJ
Product Description
- Flavoured Rice Crackers
- Look Out for Other Snacks in our Range...
- Wasabi Peas
- Sweet Sesame Nuts
- Oriental Nut Mix
- Prawn Crackers
- Indonesian Crackers
- Premium authentic Asian snacks
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Rice (45%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Soy (Soya), Wheat (Gluten), Salt), Salt, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Colour (E160c), Capsicum Extract, Liquorice Powder, Flavour Enhancer (E627, E631)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- RBL,
- The Pump House,
- 16 Queens Avenue,
- Christchurch,
- Dorset,
- BH23 1BZ.
Return to
- www.retailbrands.co.uk
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g contains
|1/5 of a pack (25g) contains
|%RI*
|%RI* for an Average Adult
|Energy
|2303kJ
|576kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|552kcal
|138kcal
|7%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|32.7g
|8.2g
|12%
|70g
|of which saturates
|15.4g
|3.9g
|19%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|59.6g
|14.9g
|of which sugars
|12.4g
|3.1g
|3%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.1g
|Salt
|2.30g
|0.58g
|10%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
