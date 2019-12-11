By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Napolina Passata 690G

Napolina Passata 690G
£ 1.00
£1.45/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Sieved Tomatoes Passata.
  • For a true taste of Italy, why not try our recipe for Chicken Arrabbiata
  • Watch the video at www.napolina.com/recipes
  • Napolina means 'Little Naples' and Naples is where our brand was created in 1965. Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first.
  • That's the Italian way.
  • Our tomatoes are grown under 150 days of Italian sunshine and picked at the peak of the harvest for the ripest crop.
  • Ideal as a base ingredient for cooking sauces
  • Smooth tomato
  • Pack size: 690g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 2 days.Unused product is not suitable for freezing. Best before end: See side of jar

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately four 172g portions

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Net Contents

690g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/4 jar (172g)
Energy 118kJ/28kcal201kJ/48 kcal
Fat 0.2g0.3g
- of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 4.3g7.4g
- of which sugars 4.3g7.4g
Fibre 1.1g1.9g
Protein 1.7g2.9g
Salt 0.12g0.21g
This jar contains approximately four 172g portions--

