Babyliss Salon Pro Hair Dryer
  • - 2200W power for super-fast results
  • - Built in ionic system for frizz free hair
  • - 3 heat settings and 2 speeds plus a cool shot button
  • Achieve a beautiful salon blow-dry finish at home with the BaByliss Salon Pro 2200 hair dryer.
  • Salon Power
  • Powerful 2200W with a controlled airflow delivers super-fast results with a professional finish.
  • Lasting Performance
  • Salon-grade AC motor delivers high power and lasting reliability.
  • Frizz-Control
  • The built-in ionic system releases conditioning ions on to the hair to tame frizz and static as you dry for a smooth finish with boosted shine.
  • Customised Drying
  • Variable control including 3 heats and 2 power settings for all your drying and styling needs. Includes separate true cold shot for fixing your style for lasting effect.
  • Professional Finish
  • Create an ultra-smooth salon style by using the slim concentrator nozzle to direct the airflow where you need it.
  • Ease Of Use
  • Ensuring an easy blow-dry with no restriction, the BaByliss Salon Pro 2200 hair dryer includes a longer length 2.7m power cord.

Good product, good price

4 stars

I needed a hairdryer in a hurry and buying this direct was almost as quick my go-to store's click and collect and cheaper as there was no delivery charge. I’ve been using it for a month now and it is absolutely fine for my short hair. After an initial few moments on full blast I’ve found it best to turn the heat and power switches down a notch for styling. Although slightly heavier than I was used to it is lightweight and the switches are easy to access when in use. My only slight niggle is the length of cord, obviously a personal requirement – I’ve found I really prefer 3m, I can manage with 2.7m but the extra 30cm does make a real difference. Overall I think I got a very good product at a very good price.

So hot and fast!!! Super speed

5 stars

Bought two weeks ago Amazing Love it babyliss are amazing

Great value!

4 stars

Good hairdryer just what I needed for the price paid. Love it!!

Well built product

5 stars

My hair dryer arrived a day after ordering.It’s a pleasure to use and I find it efficient and quick for drying my hair.

Great heats and speeds

5 stars

Bought few weeks ago is a great dryer looks good with black and gold, hotter than my old model

Perfect hairdryer, great value

5 stars

Powerful, not too heavy and actually makes my hair less frizzy! Great value too.

great for price

4 stars

Good speed, slightly too hot in high setting. Would have liked a diffuser attachment but overall a very good hair dryer for the price

Great value for money

5 stars

I bought this hairdryer whilst it was on sale and got an extra 10% student discount so was apprehensive about the quality as it got it for so cheap but it arrived and is the best thing i have purchased this year. It is so stylish and lightweight, I use the hottest setting as it then also straightens my hair as I dry it, I also have really long thick hair and with this hairdryer I can do my hair in 5 mins. Great product would 100% recommend.

Dries hair

5 stars

Bought as a present for my daughter who is very happy with it, much better than her old one

Brilliant hair dryer

5 stars

I bought this hairdryer to replace the one I had as I think it was the element that had broken. It was the same model as the one I had replaced it with but as I had had the original for quite a few years and using it most days, I thought it was good value for money

