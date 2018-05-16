Tresemme Salon Dry Style Hair Dryer Set

View more safety information

ALWAYS keep out of reach of children (during and after use and whilst cooling). This appliance should not be used, cleaned or maintained by children. Always take extra care if used on children or near children. Do not use on very young children. IMPORTANT SAFETY This appliance must not be used in the bathroom. Do not use this appliance near water contained in basins, bathtubs or other vessels. Do not immerse the appliance into water or other liquids. Never look directly into the barrel of the hairdryer when it is switched on. Always inspect the appliance before use for noticeable signs of damage. Do not use if damaged, or if the appliance has been dropped. In the event of damage, discontinue use immediately. Contact the Conair Customer Care Line (refer to ‘UK After Sales Service' section for further information). Do not use the appliance if the lead is damaged. In the event of damage, discontinue use immediately. If the lead is damaged it must be replaced by the manufacturer. Return the appliance to the Customer Care Centre (refer to ‘UK After Sales Service' section for further information). No repair must be attempted by the consumer. Do not leave the appliance unattended when switched on or plugged in. This appliance is equipped with a safety thermostat. In the event of overheating the appliance will either stop automatically or run hot and cold intermittently. Should this happen, switch the appliance to the “0” position, unplug and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Before use, ensure the rear filter is clear of hair and other debris. Plug in and switch on. If the appliance continues to overheat discontinue use immediately, switch off and unplug, and contact the Conair Customer Care Line (refer to ‘UK After Sales Service' section for further information). Take care that the air vents do not become blocked when in use. Ensure the rear filter is clear of hair and other debris before use. Do not place the appliance on any heat sensitive surface whilst in operation. Take care to avoid the hot surface of the appliance coming into direct contact with the skin, in particular the ears, eyes, face and neck. This appliance should not be used by adults whose reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, or whose lack of experience and knowledge, might cause a hazard, unless they have been correctly instructed to understand the safe use and hazards involved and are adequately supervised. Allow appliance to cool before storing away. After use do not coil the lead around the appliance as this may cause damage to the lead. Instead coil the lead loosely by the side of the appliance.