Babyliss Big Wave Wand

4(6)Write a review
Babyliss Big Wave Wand
£ 40.00
£40.00/each
  • - 34mm barrel to create natural waves
  • - Perfect for long hair
  • - 5 heat settings up to 210°C
  • The BaByliss Big Wave Wand is the perfect styling to create effortlessly loose, smooth salon waves.
  • Smooth Soft Waves
  • Large 34mm tourmaline-ceramic barrel easily creates beautiful, natural looking waves with a smooth finish.
  • Easy To Use
  • Simply wrap your hair around the extra-long barrel for easy wave formation.
  • Perfect Wave Formation
  • Extra-long barrel ensures flawless waves even on longer hair types.
  • Lasting Results
  • Salon-grade Advanced Ceramics™ heating system gives super-fast heat up and maintains high heat on every section for lasting waves.
  • Kinder Styling
  • Variable control with 5 temperature settings up to 210°C for enhanced heat protection on all hair types.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant waves.

5 stars

This wave wand is fabulous, I used it at 210 and it waves my hair beautifully. I didn't think it would work as I have mixed race afro hair but its amazing and it leaves my hair shiny. I would recommend this product to anyone e especially if your hair is naturally curly.

No good for shoulder length hair

1 stars

There was nothing to say on the packaging that you needed long hair.

Very happy indeed!

5 stars

Very pleased with this. I have fine, shoulder length hair and have struggled to find a tool that gives me Caroline Flack-style cool girl waves, not period drama curls. This gives me just what I want and I can do my whole head in under 10 minutes.

Amazing

5 stars

Gives amazing, beach curls. Very impressed and happy. Definitely worth it for the price

Great experience start to finish

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter for Christmas, she's gonna love it

Good Value!

4 stars

Beauty vloggers are raving about this product. For the price you can't go wrong and I loved the subtle results. Highly recommend...

