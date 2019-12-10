Babyliss Big Wave Wand

Brilliant waves.
This wave wand is fabulous, I used it at 210 and it waves my hair beautifully. I didn't think it would work as I have mixed race afro hair but its amazing and it leaves my hair shiny. I would recommend this product to anyone e especially if your hair is naturally curly.
No good for shoulder length hair
There was nothing to say on the packaging that you needed long hair.
Very happy indeed!
Very pleased with this. I have fine, shoulder length hair and have struggled to find a tool that gives me Caroline Flack-style cool girl waves, not period drama curls. This gives me just what I want and I can do my whole head in under 10 minutes.
Amazing
Gives amazing, beach curls. Very impressed and happy. Definitely worth it for the price
Great experience start to finish
I bought this for my daughter for Christmas, she's gonna love it
Good Value!
Beauty vloggers are raving about this product. For the price you can't go wrong and I loved the subtle results. Highly recommend...