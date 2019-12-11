Quaker Porridge To Go Cinnamon Bar 2X55g
- Energy912kJ 216kcal11%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars11g12%
- Salt0.36g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1659 kJ
Product Description
- Cinnamon Flavour Wholegrain Oat Cereal Bar
- Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness? This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect. For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook. For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
- - Made with 100% wholegrain oats
- - Tasty ready-to-eat porridge breakfast bars for Quaker lovers with tight schedules and busy mornings
- - Porridge in your pocket with the tasty flavour of cinnamon
- - Enjoy a breakfast bar the way to the office or heat-and-eat when you get there
- - A delicious source of fibre and calcium
- For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition. There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual. We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast** You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com. Magic breakfast, fuel for learning **Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
- 2 squares try warm
- 100% wholegrain oats
- Source of fibre and calcium
- Pack size: 110g
- Source of fibre
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Rolled Oat Flakes (36%), Wholegrain Oat Flour (14%), Golden Syrup, Oligofructose, Brown Sugar, Cereal Crisps (Rice Flour, Oat Flour (1%), Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Barley Malt Extract), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Glycerol, Soya Lecithin), Modified Starch, Ground Almond Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts, Wheat, Sesame and Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Quaker Oats,
Return to
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We're here to help.
- quaker.co.uk or
- UK 0800 0324490
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am - 5pm
- Or Consumer Care,
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Net Contents
2 x 55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 55g (%*)
|Energy
|1659 kJ
|912 kJ
|-
|394 kcal
|216 kcal (11%*)
|Fat
|8.2 g
|4.5 g (6%*)
|of which saturates
|1.0 g
|0.6 g (3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|68 g
|38 g
|of which sugars
|20 g
|11 g (12%*)
|Fibre
|11 g
|5.9 g
|Protein
|6.3 g
|3.5 g
|Salt
|0.66 g
|0.36 g (6%*)
|Calcium
|233 mg (29%*)
|128 mg (16%*)
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
