Maynards Bassetts Jellies Wild Safari 160G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g
Each 4 sweets (24 g) serving contains
  • Energy327 kJ 77 kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars15 g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1363 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Explore deliciously soft fruit flavour jellies in a variety of animal shapes!
  • Lime flavour, Orange flavour, Raspberry flavour, Blackcurrant flavour and Lemon flavour
  • Made with natural colours
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Starch, Gelatine, Acid (Malic Acid), Concentrated Apple Juice, Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Curcumin), Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Coconut, Sunflower), Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 26 sweets per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 sweets (24 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1363 kJ327 kJ8400 kJ /
-321 kcal77 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 0.2 g< 0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 0.2 g< 0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 76 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars 61 g15 g90 g
Protein 3.1 g0.7 g50 g
Salt 0.05 g< 0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

fruity

5 stars

These sweets are gorgeous! Soft and fruity. Best sweets ever.

