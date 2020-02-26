By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Oat & Honey Granola Bars 6 Pack 180G

2(13)Write a review
Tesco Oat & Honey Granola Bars 6 Pack 180G
£ 0.89
£0.49/100g
One bar
  • Energy607kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2024kJ / 485kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Honey and oat granola bars.
  • PACKED WITH OATS Oven baked with pure, clear honey for a golden crunch. Our partners have been baking for more than 60 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation, they use their expertise to create high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • PACKED WITH OATS Oven baked with pure, clear honey for a golden crunch. Our partners have been baking for more than 60 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation, they use their expertise to create high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats (45%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Honey (2%), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e (6 x 30g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (30g)
Energy2024kJ / 485kcal607kJ / 145kcal
Fat25.5g7.7g
Saturates11.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate53.3g16.0g
Sugars18.2g5.5g
Fibre6.1g1.8g
Protein7.4g2.2g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Get some honey... 🍯

5 stars

These granola bars are amazing... I am surprised to see the other reviews. I never write reviews but I feel the need because these granola bars deserve more stars. You can really taste the honey... the texture is just right. I moved town and no Tesco here... so anytime I go to one this is the first item I pick.

Good value for lunchboxes

4 stars

I like these and my kids like them too. Great for school lunches and days out. Much better price than the branded ones and a little less sweet too.

Mmmm these are lovely

5 stars

Mmmm these are lovely

Will not buy again

1 stars

Very disappointed in this. Honey granola bar "packed with oats" but tastes of coconut. Oh yes contains coconut, oh and surprise surprise blood palm oil! Why does it need palm oil in it and why coconut? Will not be buying again and have thrown the rest of the packet away.

Bring the old ones back

3 stars

More of a biscuit unlike the old version which you could actually see the oats, they taste ok, but wouldn't rush to buy again

Now Contain Milk Product

2 stars

.Why do these now contain milk? The former Tesco Granola Bars were lovely and crunchy and suitable for the lactose intolerant. Tesco also added milk ingredients to the Doughnuts that were lovely soft doughy and perfect without milk! I've also noticed Tesco have changed many of their products recently, and unfortunately, I find these changes are for the worst and not the better.

Awful! PLEASE bring back the original recipe!

1 stars

These new replacements for the original recipe are absolutely awful. I bought them thinking there were just going to be less of them in the pack, but they are totally different and taste awful. How you can still get away with calling them granola bars is beyond me, they're soft, they taste stale and I certainly won't be buying them again. We've had to bin the 2 boxes we bought as no one in the family would eat them. PLEASE bring back the old recipe, and both flavours!

Nasty

1 stars

You recently changed these completely. My daughter used to love them but now you only get 1 in each pack instead of 2, the texture has changed and they look and taste burnt. Bad decision making Tesco!

Huge disappointment

1 stars

Bought these as a suggested replacement for the discontinued Honey & Oaty Granola Bars 252G expecting that they would be the same product subject to shrinkflation. Unfortunately not! These are more like a biscuit than a granola bar and were disliked by everyone - kids, husband and myself. Please Tesco, from all of the family, being back the previous granola bars (also in the Maple Syrup variation).

Bring back the originals

2 stars

So much preferred the originals. since they have been repackaged etc they are so different. Wont be buying them again

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 6 Coconut & Chocolate Bars 180G

£ 0.89
£0.49/100g

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 13.1G

£ 1.00
£1.28/100g

Tesco Peanut Munch Bar 6 Pack 192G

£ 0.89
£0.46/100g

Tesco Variety Crisps 30 X 25 G

£ 2.99
£0.40/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here