Tesco Oat & Honey Granola Bars 6 Pack 180G

Get some honey... 🍯
These granola bars are amazing... I am surprised to see the other reviews. I never write reviews but I feel the need because these granola bars deserve more stars. You can really taste the honey... the texture is just right. I moved town and no Tesco here... so anytime I go to one this is the first item I pick.
Good value for lunchboxes
I like these and my kids like them too. Great for school lunches and days out. Much better price than the branded ones and a little less sweet too.
Mmmm these are lovely
Will not buy again
Very disappointed in this. Honey granola bar "packed with oats" but tastes of coconut. Oh yes contains coconut, oh and surprise surprise blood palm oil! Why does it need palm oil in it and why coconut? Will not be buying again and have thrown the rest of the packet away.
Bring the old ones back
More of a biscuit unlike the old version which you could actually see the oats, they taste ok, but wouldn't rush to buy again
Now Contain Milk Product
.Why do these now contain milk? The former Tesco Granola Bars were lovely and crunchy and suitable for the lactose intolerant. Tesco also added milk ingredients to the Doughnuts that were lovely soft doughy and perfect without milk! I've also noticed Tesco have changed many of their products recently, and unfortunately, I find these changes are for the worst and not the better.
Awful! PLEASE bring back the original recipe!
These new replacements for the original recipe are absolutely awful. I bought them thinking there were just going to be less of them in the pack, but they are totally different and taste awful. How you can still get away with calling them granola bars is beyond me, they're soft, they taste stale and I certainly won't be buying them again. We've had to bin the 2 boxes we bought as no one in the family would eat them. PLEASE bring back the old recipe, and both flavours!
Nasty
You recently changed these completely. My daughter used to love them but now you only get 1 in each pack instead of 2, the texture has changed and they look and taste burnt. Bad decision making Tesco!
Huge disappointment
Bought these as a suggested replacement for the discontinued Honey & Oaty Granola Bars 252G expecting that they would be the same product subject to shrinkflation. Unfortunately not! These are more like a biscuit than a granola bar and were disliked by everyone - kids, husband and myself. Please Tesco, from all of the family, being back the previous granola bars (also in the Maple Syrup variation).
Bring back the originals
So much preferred the originals. since they have been repackaged etc they are so different. Wont be buying them again