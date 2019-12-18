By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Still Mineral Water 6X330ml

Product Description

  • Still Natural Mineral Water
  • Tesco goodness mineral water, From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super slurpable and really refreshing
  • Still, just water for lucnhboxes
  • Pack size: 1.98l

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Bottled in United Kingdom, Sourced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper litre
Calcium40mg
Magnesium14.0mg
Potassium3mg
Sodium6mg
Sulphate10mg
Nitrate8mg
Chloride11mg
Dry Residue @ 180C228mg
pHAt source 7.8
As sold-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

