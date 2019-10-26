By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jacobs Mini Cheddars 6 Pack Blue Cheese 150G

3(1)Write a review
Jacobs Mini Cheddars 6 Pack Blue Cheese 150G
£ 1.79
£1.20/100g
Each pack (25g) contains
  • Energy553 kJ 132 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cheese Snack Biscuits with Blue Cheese Flavour
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Choose your cheese
  • Baked to golden perfection!
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Powdered Cheese (6%) (Milk), Cheddar and Blue Cheese Flavouring [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Dried Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Gum Arabic)], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per multipack: 6

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK) : Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Jacob's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (25g)
Energy (kJ)2210553
(kcal)530132
Fat 31.8g7.9g
of which Saturates 12.1g3.0g
Carbohydrate 50.3g12.6g
of which Sugars 5.2g1.3g
Fibre 2.5g0.6g
Protein 8.8g2.2g
Salt 2.7g0.7g
Typical number of servings per multipack: 6--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not much different from standard Cheddars

3 stars

I couldn't detect any blue cheese flavour at all. Disappointing.

Usually bought next

Jacobs Mini Chedders Monteryjack6x25g

£ 1.79
£1.20/100g

Jacobs Mini Chedders Pepper Jack6x25g

£ 1.79
£1.20/100g

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Red Leicester 6X25g

£ 1.79
£1.20/100g

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Original 6X25g

£ 1.79
£1.20/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here