Tesco Health Childrens Plaster 20 Pack

Product Description
- Tesco Health Children's Plasters
- Tesco Health Children's Plasters provide water resistant protection from dirt and germs and are breathable to aid healing. These plasters use a low allergy, latex free adhesive which is kind to skin.
- Water resistant and breathable to aid healing
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use Always wash hands before and after treating a wound. Gently clean the wound under water. Rinse, then dry the wound and surrounding skin thoroughly. Apply the plaster and press down the edges firmly. Replace with a fresh plaster as necessary, at least once a day.
Recycling info
Box. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
20
