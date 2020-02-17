By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Health Extra Strong Fabric Plaster 20 Pack

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Extra Strong Fabric Plasters are more durable and adhesive than regular fabric plasters to withstand demanding conditions including sports, gardening and DIY. These plasters are breathable to aid healing and use a low allergy, latex free adhesive so are kind to skin.
  • Waterproof with longer lasting adhesion for greater durability.
Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use Always wash hands before and after treating a wound. Gently clean the wound under water. Rinse, then dry the wound and surrounding skin thoroughly. Apply the plaster and press down the edges firmly. Replace with a fresh plaster as necessary, at least once a day.

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best plasters EVER!

5 stars

Best plasters I've ever bought. The butterfly shape ones are perfect for plastering the top of fingers / toes. Excellent product **********

