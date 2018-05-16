By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Health Family First Aid Kit

Tesco Health Family First Aid Kit
  • Tesco Health First Aid Kit
  • Tesco Health First Aid Kit is a comprehensive range of products for treating minor injuries and wounds at home or on the go. This kit contains: 10 x Washproof Plasters (7.2cm x 1.9cm) 2 x Fabric Dressing Strips (6cm x 10cm) 2 x Sterile Wound Pad (5cm x 5cm) 2 x Sterile Wound Pad (10cm x 10cm) 1 x Stretch Bandage (6cm x 4m) 1 x Crepe Bandage (7.5cm x 2m) 1 x Microporous Tape (1.25cm x 5m) 4 x Antiseptic Wipes 2 x Sterile Adhesive Dressings (5.3cm x 7cm) 2 x Sterile Adhesive Dressings (10cm x 7cm) 6 x Safety Pins Scissors 1 x Pair of Vinyl Gloves First Aid Guidance Leaflet
Store in a cool, dry place

Produced in China

Card. Card widely recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

