By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Health Gentle Removal Plaster 16 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Health Gentle Removal Plaster 16 Pack
£ 3.00
£0.19/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Gentle Removal Plasters
  • Tesco Health Gentle Removal Plasters provide protection from dirt and germs and are breathable to aid healing.These plasters use a low allergy, latex free adhesive specially chosen for pain free removal and are kind to skin.
  • Pain free removal and breathable to aid healing.
  • Tesco Health Gentle Removal Plasters provide protection from dirt and germs and are breathable to aid healing.These plasters use a low allergy, latex free adhesive specially chosen for pain free removal and are kind to skin.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use Always wash hands before and after treating a wound. Gently clean the wound under water. Rinse, then dry the wound and surrounding skin thoroughly. Apply the plaster and press down the edges firmly. Replace with a fresh plaster as necessary, at least once a day

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

16

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Health Sterile Dressing Small 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Tesco Assorted Waterproof Plasters 16'S

£ 1.00
£0.06/each

Tesco Assorted Cushioned Plasters 20'S

£ 1.00
£0.05/each

Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm

£ 0.75
£0.75/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here