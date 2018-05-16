By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Health Sterile Dressing Small 5 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Health Sterile Dressing Small 5 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Sterile Adhesive Dressings Small
  • Tesco Health Sterile Adhesive Dressings provide cushioned protection for small wounds including cuts and grazes and are breathable to aid healing.
  • Absorbent, soft and cushioned for protection.
  • Tesco Health Sterile Adhesive Dressings provide cushioned protection for small wounds including cuts and grazes and are breathable to aid healing.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Always wash hands before and after treating wound. Gently clean the wound and the surrounding skin. Dry the area thoroughly. Open the individual wrapper and apply the dressing, pressing down the edges firmly. Replace as required, at least daily.

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm

£ 0.75
£0.75/each

Tesco Skin Closure Strips 8'S

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Tesco Assorted Waterproof Plasters 16'S

£ 1.00
£0.06/each

Tesco Sterile Blister Plasters 5'S

£ 2.00
£0.40/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here