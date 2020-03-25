By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Health Sterile Dressing Large 5 Pack

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Health Sterile Dressing Large 5 Pack

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Sterile Adhesive Dressings Large
  • Tesco Health Large Sterile Adhesive Dressings provide cushioned protection for large wounds including cuts and grazes and are breathable to aid healing.
  • Absorbent, soft and cushioned for protection.
  • Tesco Health Large Sterile Adhesive Dressings provide cushioned protection for large wounds including cuts and grazes and are breathable to aid healing.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Always wash hands before and after treating wound. Gently clean the wound and the surrounding skin. Dry the area thoroughly. Open the individual wrapper and apply the dressing, pressing down the edges firmly. Replace as required, at least daily.

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic quality, professional dressing.

5 stars

Fantastic quality, professional dressing.

Good

5 stars

It is really good

Wonderful Plasters

5 stars

These are wonderful, to protect my heels. BUT WHY when I put in Tesco Plasters do they not show up. Typed ind Adhesive Dressings, and salad dressings came up. Why can they not all be grouped under one heading.

good

4 stars

soft, quite gentle on the skin, seem to stick well (lasted all day)

Peel off skin

2 stars

Do not stick to the skin as well as they should do. Peel of in the night.

Excellent quality, strong and comfortable.

5 stars

I keep getting sores on the top of my foot and all my shoes hurt and irritate the sores. These dressings work brilliantly, they are big enough to cover the sore and the pad cushions my foot so my shoes are wearable. The stickiness is quite strong, it lasts all day even when it's warm and sweaty! 😂 excellent product, highly recommended.

Plaster will start peeling off after less then hal

1 stars

Plaster will start peeling off after less then half an hour. Total waste of money.

Usually bought next

Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 0.75
£0.75/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Tesco Antiseptic Wipes 10'S

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 0.80
£0.08/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Tesco Low Adherent Dressing 5S

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Tesco Health Sterile Dressing Small 5 Pack

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here