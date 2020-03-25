Tesco Health Sterile Dressing Large 5 Pack

Fantastic quality, professional dressing.
Good
It is really good
Wonderful Plasters
These are wonderful, to protect my heels. BUT WHY when I put in Tesco Plasters do they not show up. Typed ind Adhesive Dressings, and salad dressings came up. Why can they not all be grouped under one heading.
good
soft, quite gentle on the skin, seem to stick well (lasted all day)
Peel off skin
Do not stick to the skin as well as they should do. Peel of in the night.
Excellent quality, strong and comfortable.
I keep getting sores on the top of my foot and all my shoes hurt and irritate the sores. These dressings work brilliantly, they are big enough to cover the sore and the pad cushions my foot so my shoes are wearable. The stickiness is quite strong, it lasts all day even when it's warm and sweaty! 😂 excellent product, highly recommended.
Plaster will start peeling off after less then hal
Plaster will start peeling off after less then half an hour. Total waste of money.