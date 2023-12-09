Rimmel Blush Maxi Blush Wild Card 9G

Want the London look? Rimmel London brings you Maxi Blush Get skin looking lit and luminous with Maxi Blush on cheeks. Whether a sculpting matte powder blush or a glow-boosting shimmer blush, create a healthy, radiant complexion by sweeping on your new favourite shade. The finely milled powder blush formula is super-lightweight, allowing you to build your blush colour to suit your style. Simply sweep onto apples of cheeks and blend out for a totally seamless finish. Live the London Look.

Highly pigmented powder blush that builds from sheer to bold colour Finely-milled powders blend seamlessly onto skin for instant radiant Discover four complexion-enhancing shades to suit you

Pack size: 9G

Ingredients

Talc, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Mica, Magnesium Myristate, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Diisostearyl Malate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Hexylene Glycol, Silica, Maltodextrin, Tin Oxide, Dehydroacetic Acid, Aqua/Water/Eau, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491), (CI 77492), (CI 77499), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Carmine (CI 75470), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

