Nando's Bag And Bake Medium 20G

Product Description
- Peri-Peri Bag & Bake
- Visit nandos.co.uk/sauces for more info on our products.
- If you love our sauce, you'll love this little pack of spices too.
- We've put all our love for Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), plus a hint of lemon, a hint of garlic and a pinch of herbs into an exciting flavour experience that'll warm your heart, get your mouth tingling and leave you wanting more.
- Oven 30 mins
- Chilli rating - medium
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - Parev
- Halaal - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Pack size: 20g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Potato Starch, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Spices (Paprika, Chilli, African Bird's Eye Chilli), Herb (Parsley), Yeast Extract (Barley), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Sodium Acetate), Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicone Dioxide), Flavour (Lemon), Tomato, Capsicum Extract, Garlic
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Bags are oven safe to 425°F (218°C).
Use caution when opening the bag as the contents will be hot.
Do not allow the bag to touch open flame.
Do not reuse the bag.
For use in conventional ovens.
Preheat your oven to 190°C.
Place the bag on a baking tray with the seams upwards and it in the oven for 30 minutes or until cooked through.
When the buzzer goes, open the bag, coat the chicken in the juices and serve. Enjoy!
Get adventurous with any type of chicken, meat, fish or veggies - it's in your hands!
Cooking times will vary.
Produce of
Made in South Africa
Preparation and Usage
- Bag it:
- Pop 4 chicken breasts (approx. 500 g) in the bag, add your spice, fold the open edge of the bag twice an crease well.
- Give it a gentle shake to spread the spice.
- Use all contents immediately once opened.
Number of uses
Servings per box: 1, Serving size: 20g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1212 kJ /
|242 kJ /
|-
|286 kcal
|57 kcal
|Fat
|1.2 g
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|31.3 g
|6.3 g
|Protein
|4.6 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|16.7 g
|3.3 g
