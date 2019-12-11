By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Del Monte Fruit Express Peach Chunks In Juice 4X113g

Del Monte Fruit Express Peach Chunks In Juice 4X113g
£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Peach Chunks in Juice
  Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest
  • Not to be sold separately.
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • Great for lunch boxes
  • No added flavourings
  • Pack size: 452g

Information

Ingredients

Peach, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened, cover and keep refrigerated. Consume within 3-4 days.Best Before: See Pot.

Produce of

Product of Greece

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Return to

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.
  • www.delmonteeurope.com

Drained weight

4 x 62g

Net Contents

4 x 113g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (Net content)
Energy:211 kJ / 50 kcal
Fat:0g
- of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate:11g
- of which sugars 11g
Fibre:1,1g
Protein:0,7g
Salt:0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

