Del Monte Fruit Express Gold Pineapple In Juice 4X113g
Offer
Product Description
- Pineapple Chunks in Juice
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest
- Not to be sold separately.
- 1 of 5 a day
- Great for lunch boxes
- No added flavourings
- Pack size: 452g
Information
Ingredients
Del Monte Gold® Pineapple, Pineapple Juice, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened, cover and keep refrigerated, consume within 3-4 days.Best Before: See Pot.
Produce of
Product of Greece
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
Return to
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
- www.delmonteeurope.com
Drained weight
4 x 62g
Net Contents
4 x 113g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (Net content)
|Energy:
|204 kJ / 48 kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|- of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|11g
|- of which sugars:
|11g
|Fibre:
|0.7g
|Protein:
|0.3g
|Salt:
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019