Nando's Peri Peri Bag & Bake Lemon & Herb 20G

Very tasty. Leaves chicken moist.
It doesn’t taste nothing like Nando’s
Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Sodium Acetate), Yeast Extract (Barley), Herb (Parsley), Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli), Anti-Caking Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide), Flavour (Lemon), Sunflower Oil, Turmeric Extract
Oven cook
Instructions: Bags are oven safe to 425°F (218°C).
Use caution when opening the bag as the contents will be hot.
Do not allow the bag to touch open flame.
Do not reuse the bag.
For use in conventional ovens.
Preheat your over to 190°C.
Place the bag on a baking tray with the seams upwards and put it in the oven for 30 minutes or until cooked through.
When the buzzer goes, open the bag, coat the chicken in the juices and serve. Enjoy!
Get adventurous with any type of chicken, meat, fish or veggies - it's in your hands!
Cooking times will vary.
Made in South Africa
Servings per box: 1, Serving size: 20g
20g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1169 kJ /
|234 kJ /
|-
|276 kcal
|55 kcal
|Fat
|1 g
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|59.7 g
|11.9 g
|of which sugars
|43.4 g
|8.7 g
|Protein
|4.4 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|17.5 g
|3.5 g
