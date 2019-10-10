Nando's Peri Peri Bag & Bake Lemon & Herb 20G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Peri-Peri Bag & Bake Lemon & Herb
  • Visit nandos.co.uk/sauces for more info on your products.
  • Want to add a little zest to your life (and your cooking)? Impress family, friends and even yourself with a little Lemon & Herb seasoning. It'll bring any meal to life with a touch of Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chili), a mix of herbs and a hint of lemon.
  • Oven 30 mins
  • Chilli rating - Extra mild
  • No looking back
  • Shared with love
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - Parev
  • Halaal - National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Pack size: 20g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Sodium Acetate), Yeast Extract (Barley), Herb (Parsley), Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli), Anti-Caking Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide), Flavour (Lemon), Sunflower Oil, Turmeric Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Bags are oven safe to 425°F (218°C).
Use caution when opening the bag as the contents will be hot.
Do not allow the bag to touch open flame.
Do not reuse the bag.
For use in conventional ovens.
Preheat your over to 190°C.
Place the bag on a baking tray with the seams upwards and put it in the oven for 30 minutes or until cooked through.
When the buzzer goes, open the bag, coat the chicken in the juices and serve. Enjoy!
Get adventurous with any type of chicken, meat, fish or veggies - it's in your hands!
Cooking times will vary.

Produce of

Made in South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Bag it:
  • Pop 4 chicken breasts (approx. 500 g) in the bag, add your spice, fold the open edge of the bag twice and crease well.
  • Give it a gentle shake to spread the spice.
  • Use all contents immediately once opened.

Number of uses

Servings per box: 1, Serving size: 20g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving
Energy 1169 kJ /234 kJ /
-276 kcal55 kcal
Fat 1 g0.2 g
of which saturates 0.1 g0 g
Carbohydrate 59.7 g11.9 g
of which sugars 43.4 g8.7 g
Protein 4.4 g0.9 g
Salt 17.5 g3.5 g

Very tasty. Leaves chicken moist.

4 stars

It doesn’t taste nothing like Nando’s

1 stars

