Copella Apple Juice 1.35L

£ 2.00
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Each 150ml serving contains
  • Energy296 kJ 69 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15g
    17%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 197 kJ

Product Description

  • Apple Juice.
  • - Copella Cloudy Apple Juice: Enjoy the true taste of nature
  • - At Copella, we use hand-picked seasonal apples and expertly press them at Boxford Farm
  • - This bottle contains 9 x 150ml servings
  • - 150ml provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables
  • - Partnering with nature since 1969
  • It all started 50 years ago... when Devora Peake hand-picked her first apple at Boxford Farm. To this day, we still reflect the timeless values of the Suffolk countryside - simple, honest and true. With a wide range of bottle sizes and flavours available there's a refreshing juice for everybody. Why not try Copella Apple and Elderflower. A gorgeous, quintessentially British flavour of apples and elderflower make for a delicate botanical, yet satisfyingly sweet flavour.
  • Pressed in Britain
  • Not from concentrate
  • Pack size: 1.35l

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Consume within 4 days of opening. Best Before: See Cap

Number of uses

This pack contains 9 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Copella Fruit Juices,
  • Freepost,
  • LE4 918,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 5ZY.

Return to

  • Consumer Relations Department,
  • Copella Fruit Juices,
  • Freepost,
  • LE4 918,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 5ZY.
  • Careline 0800 876 6946
  • In Republic of Ireland: 1800 509 408

Net Contents

1.35l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 150 ml (%*)
Energy 197 kJ296 kJ
-46 kcal69kcal (3%)
Fat 0 g0 g (0%)
of which saturates 0 g0 g (0%)
Carbohydrates 11 g16 g
of which sugars110 g15 g (17%)
Fibre 0.7 g1.1 g
Protein 0.2 g0.3 g
Salt 0 g0g (0%)
Vitamin C 61 mg (76%*)92 mg (114%)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) --
1Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice--
This pack contains 9 servings--

