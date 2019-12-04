Copella Apple Juice 1.35L
Offer
- Energy296 kJ 69 kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars15g17%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 197 kJ
Product Description
- Apple Juice.
- - Copella Cloudy Apple Juice: Enjoy the true taste of nature
- - At Copella, we use hand-picked seasonal apples and expertly press them at Boxford Farm
- - This bottle contains 9 x 150ml servings
- - 150ml provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables
- - Partnering with nature since 1969
- It all started 50 years ago... when Devora Peake hand-picked her first apple at Boxford Farm. To this day, we still reflect the timeless values of the Suffolk countryside - simple, honest and true. With a wide range of bottle sizes and flavours available there's a refreshing juice for everybody. Why not try Copella Apple and Elderflower. A gorgeous, quintessentially British flavour of apples and elderflower make for a delicate botanical, yet satisfyingly sweet flavour.
- Pressed in Britain
- Not from concentrate
- Pack size: 1.35l
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Consume within 4 days of opening. Best Before: See Cap
Number of uses
This pack contains 9 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Copella Fruit Juices,
- Freepost,
- LE4 918,
- Leicester,
- LE4 5ZY.
Return to
- Consumer Relations Department,
- Copella Fruit Juices,
- Freepost,
- LE4 918,
- Leicester,
- LE4 5ZY.
- Careline 0800 876 6946
- In Republic of Ireland: 1800 509 408
Net Contents
1.35l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per 150 ml (%*)
|Energy
|197 kJ
|296 kJ
|-
|46 kcal
|69kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Carbohydrates
|11 g
|16 g
|of which sugars1
|10 g
|15 g (17%)
|Fibre
|0.7 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|0.3 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|61 mg (76%*)
|92 mg (114%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|1Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice
|-
|-
|This pack contains 9 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019