Tesco Bombay Mix 350G

- Energy549kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2194kJ / 526kcal
Product Description
- A blend of mild and spicy dried noodles, pulses, nuts, golden raisins, toasted coconut and seeds.
- SAVOURY SPICED CRUNCH Curry spiced crispy noodles, nuts and coconut with golden raisins.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Split Chickpeas, Peanut, Green Split Peas, Potato Starch, Cashew Nut, Golden Raisins, Coconut, Red Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Ajwain Seed, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Ginger Powder, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Warnings
- Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|2194kJ / 526kcal
|549kJ / 132kcal
|Fat
|30.6g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|11.7g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|1.6g
|Protein
|12.6g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
