Tesco Bombay Mix 350G

Tesco Bombay Mix 350G
£ 1.75
£0.50/100g
Per 25g
  • Energy549kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2194kJ / 526kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of mild and spicy dried noodles, pulses, nuts, golden raisins, toasted coconut and seeds.
  • SAVOURY SPICED CRUNCH Curry spiced crispy noodles, nuts and coconut with golden raisins.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Split Chickpeas, Peanut, Green Split Peas, Potato Starch, Cashew Nut, Golden Raisins, Coconut, Red Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Ajwain Seed, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Ginger Powder, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Warnings

  Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2194kJ / 526kcal549kJ / 132kcal
Fat30.6g7.7g
Saturates3.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate46.8g11.7g
Sugars6.2g1.6g
Fibre6.5g1.6g
Protein12.6g3.2g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

