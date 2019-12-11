Del Monte Gold Pineapple Slices In Juice 435G
Offer
Product Description
- Pineapple Slices in Juice
- The culmination of over 125 years of fruit expertise, Del Monte has nurtured and grown the very best pineapple for you. Del Monte Gold® Pineapple, now available in a can, is a unique variety that is naturally sweeter with a higher level of Vitamin C and is distinguished by its vibrant golden colour. Perfect for those occasions when you want to show you care; and for everyday when you desire something special.
- New variety
- Naturally sweeter
- 1 of 5 a day
- With no added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 260g
- With no added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Del Monte Gold® Pineapple, Del Monte Gold® Pineapple Juice
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before: see can end.
Produce of
Product of Kenya
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
Return to
Drained weight
260
Net Contents
435
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (Net content)
|Energy:
|279 kJ / 66 kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|- of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|15g
|- of which sugars:
|15g
|Fibre:
|0,3g
|Protein:
|0,4g
|Salt:
|0,02g
|Vitamin C:
|36mg 45% RI**
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
