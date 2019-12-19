By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Taittinger Nocturne Champagne 75Cl

Taittinger Nocturne Champagne 75Cl
£ 35.00
£35.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Champagne - White French Wine
  • With this presentation, the Nocturne Cuvée, sparkles with light, revealing itself to the rhythm of the night. Made from thirty crus of Champagne, it is composed of 40% Chardonnay and 60% Pinot, both Meunier and Noir. Slow aging in the cellar and a dosage of 17.5 g/l gives Nocturne its smoothness and roundness.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Not quite as dry as brut but not sweet by any means, Nocturne is elegant and beautifully balanced, with soft, mellow orchard fruit characters and a lingering, fruity finish.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Champagne Taittinger

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Loïc Dupont

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier

Vinification Details

  • Taittinger Nocturne is a 'Sec' Champagne made from 40% Chardonnay and 60% Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. The finished blends includes over 30 'crus'. The wine is aged on its lees for at least 4 years, often longer, before being 'disgorged'. A dosage of 17.5g of cane sugar per litre is then added. This dosage is twice that of Taittinger Brut Réserve NV.

History

  • Champagne Taittinger's origins date back to 1734 with the founding of the original House by Jacques Fourneaux.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for Nocturne come from prime vineyards throughout Champagne, with approximately 50% coming from the Taittinger estate such as the vineyards at Château de la Marquetterie.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Taittinger,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Distributor address

  • Hatch Mansfield Agencie Ltd,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ.

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield Agencie Ltd,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

