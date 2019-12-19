Taittinger Nocturne Champagne 75Cl

Product Description
- Champagne - White French Wine
- With this presentation, the Nocturne Cuvée, sparkles with light, revealing itself to the rhythm of the night. Made from thirty crus of Champagne, it is composed of 40% Chardonnay and 60% Pinot, both Meunier and Noir. Slow aging in the cellar and a dosage of 17.5 g/l gives Nocturne its smoothness and roundness.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Not quite as dry as brut but not sweet by any means, Nocturne is elegant and beautifully balanced, with soft, mellow orchard fruit characters and a lingering, fruity finish.
Region of Origin
Champagne
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.38
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Champagne Taittinger
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Loïc Dupont
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier
Vinification Details
- Taittinger Nocturne is a 'Sec' Champagne made from 40% Chardonnay and 60% Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. The finished blends includes over 30 'crus'. The wine is aged on its lees for at least 4 years, often longer, before being 'disgorged'. A dosage of 17.5g of cane sugar per litre is then added. This dosage is twice that of Taittinger Brut Réserve NV.
History
- Champagne Taittinger's origins date back to 1734 with the founding of the original House by Jacques Fourneaux.
Regional Information
- The grapes for Nocturne come from prime vineyards throughout Champagne, with approximately 50% coming from the Taittinger estate such as the vineyards at Château de la Marquetterie.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Taittinger,
- Reims,
- France.
Distributor address
- Hatch Mansfield Agencie Ltd,
- New Bank House,
- 1 Brockenhurst Road,
- Ascot,
- Berkshire,
- SL5 9DJ.
Return to
- Hatch Mansfield Agencie Ltd,
- New Bank House,
- 1 Brockenhurst Road,
- Ascot,
- Berkshire,
- SL5 9DJ.
- www.hatchmansfield.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019