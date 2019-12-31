By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Burgess Excel Feeding Hay With Meadow Flowers 500G

5(3)Write a review
Burgess Excel Feeding Hay With Meadow Flowers 500G
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

Product Description

  • To find our more go to www.burgesspetcare.com
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Burgess Excel Feeding Hay with Meadow Flowers is a Complementary Feed for Rabbits and Guinea Pigs.
  • The Excel Feeding Plan
  • The Excel Feeding Plan is a simple 5 step daily diet that ensures rabbits and guinea pigs get the right levels of fibre and nutrients to help maintain all round health.
  • That's why 92% of UK vets recommend Burgess Excel.
  • Rabbits and Guinea Pigs need lots of fibre
  • In the wild, rabbits and guinea pigs graze on grass, leafy shrubs and bark - a very high fibre diet. Your animals' diet should mimic the wild diet. That's why our feeds are rich in grass and fibre.
  • Follow the excel feeding plan for complete nutrition
  • 1 Feeding Hay & Grass
  • Good for dental health
  • High in fibre
  • Helps prevent boredom
  • Made with 100% natural ingredients
  • Dust extracted to support respiratory health
  • 2 Tasty Nuggets
  • High in beneficial fibre with added vitamins and minerals, as well as a prebiotic to support digestive health
  • 3 Nature Snacks
  • A range of natural, healthy snacks which encourage foraging and interaction between you and your small furries
  • 4 Fresh Greens
  • Provide additional nutrients and add variety
  • 5 Fresh Water
  • Fresh, clean water should be readily available for all round health
  • This Feeding Hay is a tasty blend of Dried Meadow Grasses and flowers that we know your small furries will love
  • With all natural ingredients, our specially selected feeding hay supports dental, digestive and behavioural health
  • 92% of Vets Recommend Excel*
  • *Annual survey conducted with UK vets.
  • Burgess and Excel are registered trademarks of Burgess Group Plc.
  • © 2020 Burgess Group Plc. Manufacturer's registration number GB249E1354.
  • British family company
  • For rabbits & guinea pigs
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Meadow Hay 98%, Marigold Flowers 1%, Rose Petals 1%

Storage

Store in a dark, cool, dry place.For best before date and batch code, see back of pack

Produce of

Burgess products are manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • Burgess Excel Feeding Hay with Meadow Flowers is a complementary feed for rabbits and guinea pigs. It should be fed freely and provided fresh each day alongside a small portion of Burgess Excel Nuggets.

Name and address

  • Burgess Pet Care,
  • Victory Mill Priestman's Lane,
  • Thornton-Le-Dale,
  • Pickering,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO18 7RU.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • If you or your rabbits or guinea pigs are not completely satisfied please let us know. Contact us by phone, email or letter and return a sample of the feed along with the best before date. Your statutory rights are unaffected.
  • Freephone: 0800 413 969 (UK)
  • Email: consumercare@burgesspetcare.co.uk
  • Burgess Pet Care,
  • Victory Mill Priestman's Lane,
  • Thornton-Le-Dale,
  • Pickering,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO18 7RU.
  • www.burgesspetcare.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein8.8%
Crude Oils & Fats1.2%
Crude Fibre28%
Crude Ash6.7%

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

bit expensive but pigs love it

5 stars

not quite the one we usually get but more than happy with the quality and availability with my online shop. Just need wood shavings and straw and i could get everything from here.

Guinea pigs love it!

5 stars

Guinea pigs love it!

Brilliant hay as a treat!

5 stars

Brilliant treat hay. Usually the hay with added flowers only has a few sprinkled on top; this one has quite a few flowers and petals mixed into the hay. Sunflower petals, mallow flowers, rose petals etc. All rabbit-safe (not always the case with commercial products!) - my lot love it as a treat.

