Burgess Excel Feeding Hay With Meadow Flowers 500G

bit expensive but pigs love it
not quite the one we usually get but more than happy with the quality and availability with my online shop. Just need wood shavings and straw and i could get everything from here.
Guinea pigs love it!
Brilliant hay as a treat!
Brilliant treat hay. Usually the hay with added flowers only has a few sprinkled on top; this one has quite a few flowers and petals mixed into the hay. Sunflower petals, mallow flowers, rose petals etc. All rabbit-safe (not always the case with commercial products!) - my lot love it as a treat.