Burgess Excel Rabbit Nuggets 1.5Kg

Product Description
- Excel Rabbit Nuggets is a Complementary Feed for Adult Rabbits
- Burgess Excel Rabbit Nuggets
- 92% of UK vets recommend Excel for rabbits*. Vets say that a rabbit's diet should provide for dental, digestive and emotional health. The Excel Feeding Plan is a simple 5 step daily diet that ensures your rabbits get the right levels of fibre and nutrients to help maintain all round health. That's why vets recommend Burgess Excel.
- *Annual survey conducted with UK vets
- Burgess Excel nuggets are made up of natural ingredients that are specially grown to become part of this perfectly balanced recipe. This recipe has been developed over years to include high levels of natural fibre balanced with vitamins and minerals to help support healthy growth, along with tasty ingredients like mint that we know rabbits love. It's this combination of proven science and nature that makes the Burgess Excel recipe so special
- Beneficial fibre is a measure of the total indigestible and digestible fibre that the food contains (NDF).
- A Note to Farmers: Burgess are specialists in small animal nutrition and produce foods for all small animals. This means that Excel is produced on premises where processed animal proteins other than fish meal are used in foods specifically made for hamsters, gerbils, rats and ferrets.
- The Feeding Plan
- 1 Feeding Hay & Grass
- Good for dental health
- Dust-extracted and specially dried
- Rich in essential fibre
- Support digestive health and enrichment
- Fresh hay should be available at all times
- 2 Tasty Nuggets
- Added mint for extra taste
- Beneficial Fibre (39%)
- Prevent selective feeding
- Contain prebiotics to support digestive health
- Natural antioxidants to help support a healthy immune system
- 3 Nature Snacks
- Encourage foraging and interaction
- Keep your rabbits occupied
- 4 Fresh Greens
- Provide additional nutrients
- Add variety
- 5 Fresh Water
- Water should be readily available for all round health
- Your Rabbits Need Lots of Fibre
- In the wild, rabbits graze on grass, leafy shrubs and bark - a very high fibre diet. Your rabbits' diet should mimic the wild diet, that's why our foods are rich in grass and fibre.
- A British Family Company
- Our strong family values and traditions are core to the Burgess story. For generations we have produced the finest quality foods for people, pets and animals.
- Our 200 year heritage in agriculture has helped forge strong relationships with the farming community and the ingredients for our recipes are sourced locally where possible.
- The health and happiness of animals is our number one goal and our expert knowledge in nutrition helps us achieve this. Of course as animal lovers ourselves, we're also passionate about making great quality, tasty foods.
- Don't forget the hay!
- British family company
- May contain GM materials
- Naturally healthy
- Added mint for extra tasty nuggets
- Beneficial fibre supports healthy digestion
- Natural antioxidant healthy immune system
- Prebiotics maintains healthy digestion
- Made in Britain tractor miles not air miles
- Pack size: 1.5KG
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Grass, Wheat, Oat Feed, Soya Bean Hulls*, Peas, Yeast, Mint (1.25%), Soya Oil*, Dicalcium Phosphate, Salt, Short Chain Fructo-Oligosaccharides (0.25%), Limestone, Minerals, *May contain GM materials
Allergy Information
- This food has been made in an environment where Nuts are used
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date/batch number, see back of pack.
Produce of
Burgess products are manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Follow the excel feeding plan for complete nutrition
- 1 Excel feeding hay
- 2 Excel tasty nuggets
- 3 Excel nature snacks
- 4 Fresh greens
- 5 Fresh water
- Feeding Guide
- Burgess Excel Rabbit Nuggets is a complementary feed suitable for all adult rabbits. If you have not fed Burgess Excel Rabbit Nuggets before introduce it gradually over a 10-day period.
- Always ensure your rabbits have plenty of hay and fresh water available.
Additives
- May Contain Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Burgess Pet Care,
- Victory Mill,
- Priestman's Lane,
- Thornton-le-Dale,
- Pickering,
- North Yorkshire,
Return to
Net Contents
1.5kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Beneficial Fibre
|39%
|Crude Protein
|13%
|Crude Oils and Fats
|4%
|Crude Fibre
|19%
|Crude Ash
|6.5%
|Sodium
|0.18%
|Calcium
|0.75%
|Phosphorous
|0.5%
|Vitamin A (retinyl acetate) (E672)
|25,000 iu/kg
|Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) (E671)
|2,000 iu/kg
|Vitamin E (dl Alpha tocopherol acetate) (3a700)
|155mg/kg
|Vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid monophosphate) (E300)
|70mg/kg
|Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate) (E4)
|28mg/kg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) (E2)
|2.34mg/kg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite) (E8)
|0.55mg/kg
|Iron (Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate) (E1)
|133mg/kg
|Manganese (Manganous Oxide) (E5)
|16.1mg/kg
|Zinc Oxide (E6)
|139mg/kg
|DL methionine
|140mg/kg
|Tocopherol Rich Extracts of Natural Origin (E306)
|100mg/kg
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Technological Additives:
|-
