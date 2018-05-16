Deli Discoveries Roasted Red Peppers In Brine 200G

Product Description
- Roasted & Sliced Red Peppers in a Vinegar Brine
- Our Sliced Roasted Red Peppers are the perfect accompaniment to many dishes Simply chop and toss into pasta scatter on a pizza or add to a delicious casserole.
Deli Discoveries is a range of Mediterranean inspired products that bring together the finest, authentic ingredients, sourced from top quality suppliers, in the farthest corners of the Med.
- Perfect stirred into pasta
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Roasted and Sliced Red Peppers (61%), Water, White Wine Vinegar (12%), Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. ,Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Best Before: See side of pack
Produce of
Produced in Turkey
Preparation and Usage
- Please cut this product into manageable portions before serving to children.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- NN2 8XB.
- www.delidiscoveries.com
Drained weight
120g ℮
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g of drained product
|Energy
|209kJ/49kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|10.6g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
