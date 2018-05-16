Baxters Pea Broccoli & Basil Pesto Soup 400G

Product Description
- Pea and Broccoli Soup with Cheese and Basil
- 1 of your 5 a day*
- *Per can, aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
- Our Super Good soups have the perfect balance of delicious flavours and 'great for you' ingredients.
- Bursting with the fresh taste of summer greens, every spoonful is packed with nutrients. Eating well really does feel great.
- Audrey Baxter
- Healthy notes: Super greens are also a great source of fibre.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd
- Super greens are rich in antioxidants
- Eat well feel great
- Low fat
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours or flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Peas (22%), Broccoli (6%), Onion, Green Split Peas (3%), Cornflour, Basil, Pecorino Cheese (Milk, Salt), Salt, Spinach, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Pine Nuts, Turmeric, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5ºC. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not boil.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Baxters Food Group,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
Return to
- If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
- Tel: 0800 389 8389
- Or please visit us at: www.baxters.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Can
|Energy
|233kJ/56kcal
|932kJ/224kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|8.8g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|23.2g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|6.4g
|Protein
|2.5g
|10.0g
|Salt
|0.51g
|2.04g
