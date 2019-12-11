The Free From Kitchen Co. Chocolate Selection Box 176G

Great
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2430kJ / 583kcal
Free From Choc Bar / Free From Coins / Free From Choc Lollies
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.
Free From White Choc Bar
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Maize Flour, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in China
Pack contains 5 servings
176g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|1 portion (20g) contains
|Energy
|2430kJ / 583kcal
|486kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|38.7g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|23.0g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|35.1g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|3.5g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Dairy Free Choc contains Cocoa Solids 44% minimum
Pack contains 5 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g contains
|Each bar (35g) contains
|Energy
|2430kJ
|850kJ
|-
|583kcal
|204kcal
|Fat
|38.7g
|13.5g
|of which saturates
|23.0g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|19.0g
|of which sugars
|35.1g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.02g
|<0.01g
|Pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Maltodextrin, Inulin, Coconut Oil, Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Dairy Free White Choc contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum
Pack contains 5 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g contains
|Each bar (35g) contains
|Energy
|2401kJ
|840kJ
|-
|576kcal
|202kcal
|Fat
|35.9g
|12.6g
|of which saturates
|22.5g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|62.5g
|21.9g
|of which sugars
|36.5g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|Pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings
Pack contains 5 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g contains
|Each net (50g) contains
|Energy
|2430kJ
|1215kJ
|-
|583kcal
|291kcal
|Fat
|38.7g
|19.3g
|of which saturates
|23.0g
|11.5g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|27.1g
|of which sugars
|35.1g
|17.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.01g
|Pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings
Pack contains 5 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g contains
|Each lolly (28g) contains
|Energy
|2430kJ
|680kJ
|-
|583kcal
|163kcal
|Fat
|38.7g
|10.8g
|of which saturates
|23.0g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|15.2g
|of which sugars
|35.1g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.02g
|<0.01g
|Pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
