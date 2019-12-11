By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Free From Kitchen Co. Chocolate Selection Box 176G

5(1)Write a review
The Free From Kitchen Co. Chocolate Selection Box 176G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.43/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Offer

  • Energy486kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2430kJ / 583kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Free Choc Made With Cocoa And Rice Flour
  • Free From Choc Bar Deliciously Indulgent Milk Chocolate Alternative
  • Deliciously Indulgent Milk Chocolate Alternative
  • A tasty mixture of milk & white chocolate alternatives
  • Wheat, milk and gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 176g

Information

Ingredients

Free From Choc Bar / Free From Coins / Free From Choc Lollies

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Free From White Choc Bar

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Maize Flour, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.
  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

176g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1 portion (20g) contains
Energy2430kJ / 583kcal486kJ / 117kcal
Fat38.7g7.7g
Saturates23.0g4.6g
Carbohydrate54.3g10.9g
Sugars35.1g7.0g
Fibre1.9g0.4g
Protein3.5g0.7g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
    • A tasty mixture of milk & white chocolate alternatives
    • Wheat, milk and gluten free
    • Vegan

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Dairy Free Choc contains Cocoa Solids 44% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 5 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g containsEach bar (35g) contains
    Energy 2430kJ850kJ
    -583kcal204kcal
    Fat 38.7g13.5g
    of which saturates 23.0g8.0g
    Carbohydrate 54.3g19.0g
    of which sugars 35.1g12.3g
    Fibre 1.9g0.7g
    Protein 3.5g1.2g
    Salt 0.02g<0.01g
    Pack contains 5 servings--
    • A tasty mixture of milk & white chocolate alternatives
    • Wheat, milk and gluten free
    • Vegan

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Maltodextrin, Inulin, Coconut Oil, Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Dairy Free White Choc contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 5 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g containsEach bar (35g) contains
    Energy 2401kJ840kJ
    -576kcal202kcal
    Fat 35.9g12.6g
    of which saturates 22.5g7.9g
    Carbohydrate 62.5g21.9g
    of which sugars 36.5g12.8g
    Fibre 0.5g0.2g
    Protein 0.6g0.2g
    Salt 0.03g0.01g
    Pack contains 5 servings--
    • A tasty mixture of milk & white chocolate alternatives
    • Wheat, milk and gluten free
    • Vegan

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 5 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g containsEach net (50g) contains
    Energy 2430kJ1215kJ
    -583kcal291kcal
    Fat 38.7g19.3g
    of which saturates 23.0g11.5g
    Carbohydrate 54.3g27.1g
    of which sugars 35.1g17.6g
    Fibre 1.9g0.9g
    Protein 3.5g1.7g
    Salt 0.02g0.01g
    Pack contains 5 servings--
    • A tasty mixture of milk & white chocolate alternatives
    • Wheat, milk and gluten free
    • Vegan

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 5 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g containsEach lolly (28g) contains
    Energy 2430kJ680kJ
    -583kcal163kcal
    Fat 38.7g10.8g
    of which saturates 23.0g6.4g
    Carbohydrate 54.3g15.2g
    of which sugars 35.1g9.8g
    Fibre 1.9g0.5g
    Protein 3.5g1.0g
    Salt 0.02g<0.01g
    Pack contains 5 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

It was wonderful

