The Free From Kitchen Co. White Chocolate Coins 50G

Write a review
The Free From Kitchen Co. White Chocolate Coins 50G
£ 1.00
£2.00/100g
  • Energy1203kJ 288kcal
    14%
  • Fat18.0g
    26%
  • Saturates11.3g
    57%
  • Sugars18.3g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2405kJ / 577kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Free Choc Made With Cocoa And Maize Flour
  • Free From White Choc Coins A Tasty White Chocolate Alternative
  • A Tasty White Chocolate Alternative
  • A tasty white chocolate alternative
  • Wheat, milk and gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Maltodextrin, Inulin, Coconut Oil, Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Dairy Free Choc contains Cocoa Solids 30% Minimum.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.
  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml50
Energy2405kJ / 577kcal1203kJ / 288kcal
Fat35.9g18.0g
Saturates22.5g11.3g
Carbohydrate62.5g31.3g
Sugars36.5g18.3g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein0.6g0.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

So disgusting they are inedible.

1 stars

There seems to be no option to give these zero stars.... They are disgusting. They had to go in the bin. COMPLETELY INEDIBLE. I want my money back.

