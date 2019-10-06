By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Free From Kitchen Co. Chocolate Coins 50G

£ 1.00
£2.00/100g
  • Energy1215kJ 292kcal
    15%
  • Fat19.4g
    28%
  • Saturates11.5g
    58%
  • Sugars17.6g
    20%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

Product Description

  • Milk Free Choc Made With Cocoa And Rice Flour
  • Free From Choc Coins Deliciously Indulgent Milk Chocolate Alternative
  • Deliciously Indulgent Milk Chocolate Alternative
  • A Tasty Milk Chocolate Alternative
  • Wheat and Milk Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Dairy Free Choc contains Cocoa Solids 44% Minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts. Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Dark chocolate! not milk . how many children like

1 stars

Dark chocolate! not milk . how many children like plain chocolate.

